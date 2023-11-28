Western Cape traffic officers bust truck with 40 bags of compressed cannabis worth R16 million

Cape Town - Western Cape traffic officers seized compressed cannabis worth an estimated value of R16 million over the weekend. On November 25, Western Cape provincial traffic officers stopped a heavy motor vehicle for a routine inspection as part of their patrol duties on the N1 between Laingsburg and Leeu Gamka. While inspecting the two trailers of the truck, the officers detected 40 bags of compressed cannabis weighing two tons.

The driver was arrested and detained at the Laingsburg police station. This remarkable drug bust comes just a week after Provincial Traffic Officers intercepted a cannabis shipment worth R7 million in a joint operation with SAPS Crime Intelligence on the N1 in Worcester, which was made possible by a tip-off. Western Cape's Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “I am thrilled with the results achieved by our Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement, who actively contribute to the safety of residents and visitors in our province.

“I encourage all road users to support the dedicated teams working hard to keep you safe, especially as we head into the Festive Season.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, said, “I congratulate and salute these officers on their significant haul. Drugs are a leading cause in the violence and murders plaguing our province. “By intercepting contraband shipments on our roads, it means that they do not enter our communities. Those involved in this illicit industry must continuously be disrupted,” Allen said.

“I urge our communities to continue to inform all law enforcement agencies, including traffic and SAPS, about where illicit items are and when there are plans to transport them to different locations. This enables us to remove them from our society and make our province safer.” In weekly operations, from November 20 to 26, provincial traffic inspectors conducted 321 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check points and speed control operations; and stopped and checked 30 328 vehicles across the Western Cape. A total of 8 198 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness. Fourteen vehicles were impounded and 104 were discontinued for being found to be unroadworthy.