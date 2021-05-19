Western Cape unveils 10 more Covid-19 vaccination sites for Phase 2

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government has, as of Tuesday, brought online 10 additional vaccination sites as part of the second phase of the vaccination programme.

Phase 2 was launched with eight sites on Monday, with two of the sites being dedicated to vaccinating healthcare workers only, and the other six were dedicated to vaccinating both healthcare workers and those 60 years and older.

The Western Cape government brought online additional 10 sites on Tuesday which are dedicated to the elderly.

These sites are:

Gugulethu Community Health Clinic

Hanover Park Community Day Centre

Cross Roads Community Health Clinic

Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre

Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre

Heideveld Community Health Clinic

Mitchells plain Community Health Clinic

Nyanga Community Day Centre

Gugulethu Clinic

Eerste River Clinic

This is in addition to these eight sites that went live on Monday:

Pelican Park Clinic (only for healthcare workers)

Mathew Goniwe Clinic (only for healthcare workers)

Brooklyn Chest Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s)

Helderberg Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s)

Mitchells Plain Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s)

Khayelitsha Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s)

Karl Bremer Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s)

Brackenfell Clinic (for healthcare workers and over 60s)

“It is very important to remember that you should not visit a vaccination site unless you have been invited to come for your vaccine.

“Bringing these additional sites online is part of our scaling-up approach, where we first test the system with smaller numbers of people, and then increase the rate of vaccinations as more sites come online,” Premier Alan Winde said.

“I once again encourage residents 60 years and older to register for their vaccine, and for those who are not yet eligible to help.

“Call a member of your family or community and offer your help to get them registered. If you are business, help your customers to register when they visit your store.

“We are all in this together, and no person should be left behind because they don’t have access to internet,” he said.

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place. For those who have already registered, this should come in next two to three weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine applies).

Cape Argus