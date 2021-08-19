Western Cape welcomes news that residents over 18 years old can get vaccinated

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the announcement by the Cabinet that all Western Cape residents over the age of 18 will be able to register and get vaccines from Friday. The minutes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting revealed that it was decided to open up the registration for the 18-to-34-year-old age cohort after much pleading from the public as images of empty vaccine sites made their way online.

"Cabinet welcomed the vaccination roll-out plan to increase the uptake of vaccines, particularly in provinces that had shown a reduction in the uptake of vaccines. “As part of increasing the vaccination roll-out programme, Cabinet approved the vaccination of persons aged between 18 years and 35 years from 20 August 2021,” the statement from the Cabinet read. Winde said he was excited at the announcement as he had called for the vaccination of residents 18 years and older to be brought forward at the launch of the Athlone Stadium mass vaccination site on Monday.

“We’ve seen major interest from this age group, and we look forward to them making use of our vaccination sites. We have the capacity, infrastructure and supplies to manage this increased demand. “To the young people who will now be eligible for your vaccine – the vaccines are safe, they work, and they will help get our economy growing again, saving jobs. “They will also allow us to once again do the things we love, go to the places we love, and be with the people we love. Every person, no matter their age, has a role in making this possible,” Winde said.

“We also need your help. Residents over 50 years old are still at the highest risk of requiring hospitalisation and dying from Covid-19, and so please bring your mom, dad, grandma, or grandad with you when you come for your vaccination, if they are not yet vaccinated. I’m sure they will appreciate the support in getting to the site.” Registering for your vaccine is quick and easy, and can be done by: visiting

dialling *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks); and

WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456. The current priority for walk-ins at Western Cape vaccine sites are: