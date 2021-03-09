Western Cape’s top achieving matriculants honoured by Winde and Schäfer at Leeuwenhof

Cape Town – The Western Cape’s top achievers for the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were celebrated on Tuesday morning, at an annual award ceremony hosted at the official residence of the premier. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer and Premier Alan Winde hosted the class of 2020 to congratulate them on their results. Winde said last year was an incredibly difficult year. "My wife, Tracy, and I know, our daughter also had to write her matric exams. “But you persevered and finished your year, and for that, we, as a province, are proud."

Schäfer said a lot has certainly happened over the last year, and they could see the result of that in this rather unusual format of their award ceremony this year.

"I know some are disappointed that they cannot be here physically, and I completely understand and empathise.

“I am grateful for small mercies, though, that we could at least have 100 people here instead of the 50 we were allowed a week and a half ago," said Schäfer.

She said the bachelor’s pass rate – one of the indicators of education quality – increased this year, to the highest level yet: 43.8% of the candidates met the minimum standard for university admission.

She said in fact, all of the learners who passed in the Western Cape achieved either a bachelors, diploma, or higher certificate pass, meaning that every one of them has access to some form of higher education.

"A number of our learners received top achievers’ awards from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) when the national minister announced the results two weeks ago," said Schäfer.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer and Premier Alan Winde hosted the top achievers for the matric class of 2020 on Tuesday morning to congratulate them on their National Senior Certificate results. Picture: Supplied

Sonica Roux from Outeniqua High School achieved third place in Quintile 5 and nationally, Ayabukwa Nombela from Manzomthombo Secondary School placed second in Quintile 3 in the country and Sonja Jamima Jonkers from Jan Kriel School received a Special Ministerial Award.

Schäfer said their maths pass rate – another measure of quality – increased this year, as did their maths literacy pass rate.

The DBE’s top two spots for maths were also won by Western Cape learners this year: Daniel Alwyn Gouws from Hermanus High School achieved the top result in the subject, followed by Veren Naidoo of Rondebosch Boys’ High School.

Schäfer said it was the second year in a row that those top two spots have gone to the Western Cape.

