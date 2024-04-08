What comes next for Thirsty Scarecrow strawberry blown to ground by gale-force winds?

Cape Town - The famous giant strawberry at Mooiberge Farmstall along the R44 that was blown to the ground by gale-force winds at the weekend might have to be replaced. The iconic strawberry was not spared as wind speeds of up to 100km/h moved through Stellenbosch.

Thirsty Scarecrow, based on Mooiberge Farmstall, suffered damage to its roof, windows, electricals, doors and company vehicles. Co-owner of Thirsty Scarecrow, Kelly Zetler, said they were saddened to confirm the building sustained extensive damage. “Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our patrons and staff.

“We are currently assessing the situation and taking necessary measures to address the damage. “We must express our hope to see the giant strawberry replaced, as it has truly become an iconic landmark for our beloved town. “Let's keep our fingers crossed for its return.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time,” she said. Due to the inclement weather, Thirsty Scarecrow, which was established 12 years ago, was closed on Sunday, but was expected to resume operations today. “We will resume operations on April 8 as usual, utilising the unaffected area of our establishment,” Zetler said.

She added that they would be operating at half capacity. “Your support means the world to us, especially during these challenging times. Please don’t hesitate to visit us from (today) as we rebuild a part of our establishment. “Our beers are still ice-cold, our food is as delicious as ever, and our staff are ready to welcome you with a smile.

“Together, we’ll overcome any obstacle. See you soon,” she said. Thirsty Scarecrow informed its customers on Facebook that it was closed yesterday. Magdel Putter responded: “Oh no. We all do understand. Your safety and patrons’ safety is of utmost importance.”