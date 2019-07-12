While some have welcomed the news of having the army deployed, they have been far more complicated responses that have been posted to social media. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - There has been an overwhelming response to the news that the SANDF will be deployed to hot spots in the Western Cape, but not all have been positive.

On Thursday, while speaking at a media briefing after he tabled his budget vote in Parliament, Police Minister Bheki Cele said President Cyril Ramaphosa had approved a request for the deployment after he sat down with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This was part of "extraordinary" measures to be deployed following a bloody weekend in the Mother City's townships where at least 13 people were killed in several shootings in Philippi East over the weekend.

"We are working on the matter of deployment. We have mentioned the places that we'll be sealing them off," Cele said.

The news was welcomed by the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, but the response online has been far more complicated with many feeling unsure about the move.


