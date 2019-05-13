Not many were necessary thrilled by the news that EFF leader Julius Malema and Premier Helen Zille were being touted as the next UCT chancellor. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Not many people were thrilled by the news that EFF leader Julius Malema and Premier Helen Zille were being touted as the next UCT chancellor to replace outgoing chancellor Graça Machel. UCT registrar Royston Pillay said Machel’s term was ending this year after first elected in 1999. Pillay said the chancellor was the titular head of the university and presided at all graduation ceremonies and conferred all degrees and awards in the name of the university.

Once the news hit social media, there were some who were thrilled, while another even threatened to return their degree:

Paul Pregnolato: "Malema..Why? Isn't it a bit late for April Fools Day jokes? I didn’t know UCT had a major in woodworking either."

Cecile Kiley: "What planet is this..."

Laura Mostert: "Julius Malema the same person who promotes violence and discriminates against people of different races???? How can you as UCT even consider this man? He is not the son of the soil but a weed that needs to be removed!"

Janice Stoddart: "Juju? Please not."

Juliana Fell Swales Inglis: "WOW GET...OUT.... OF HERE !!!! LOL !! Julius Mal Emma?"

@helenzille would be a superb appointment. Bet the vice chancellor would love her on board. 😉 — Martin Stabrey (@stabestweet) May 13, 2019

I'm handing back my degree — Warthog (@Warthog878) May 13, 2019

What history does Juju have with UCT? If true, they should go with Helen https://t.co/ZSPP33dnO1 — Ta Ebz 🇿🇦🇬🇭 (@SuperEbza) May 13, 2019





Pillay added: “The role of chancellor requires an individual of stature, with exceptional personal qualities and integrity.”

Pillay said nominations in writing must be signed by at least 20 people (but not more than 30), each of whom must be either a member of the convocation or a member of staff or a student at the university.

Closing date for nominations is June 7.

* Nominations must be sent to: The Registrar, University of Cape Town, Private Bag X3, Rondebosch, 7701 or via email to [email protected]