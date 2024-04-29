Wheelchair-bound cancer patient fires up his dream

Cape Town - A young cancer patient got the opportunity to live out his dream of being a firefighter for a few hours, thanks to the Reach for a Dream Foundation. Twelve-year-old Ihlumile Magwashu paid a special visit to the Goodwood Fire Station on Saturday.

Ihlumile got to meet his heroes, the brave men and women from the City’s fire and rescue services on a pedestal, and was shown how to hose, use the water tanker and operate heavy machinery used in an emergency. The youngster has spent the past two months in Tygerberg Hospital as an in-patient. “I want to be a firefighter because I want to help people and save people’s lives,” said Ihlumile. “Firefighters do a lot of hard work, but that is what I want to do.”

Despite using a wheelchair, he was given tasks to do around the fire station, and sat in the fire truck with the siren on, dressed in firefighting gear. “I feel good about today. Some stuff was difficult but it was nice, especially to put on the clothing.” Nomathamsanqa Magwashu said that she was proud of her son, who wants to save lives despite his illness.

She said that they had discovered a lump behind Magwashu’s knee and doctors told her it was cancerous. “I support him if he wants to do this, never mind his situation. “I have to support his dreams and I’m happy he still sees life as it is.”

She said that her son’s health was on the up as he would also undergo surgery at Tygerberg Hospital in two months’ time. To keep him busy during his hospital stay, Ihlumile was given a brandnew cellphone and some other toys. Reach for a Dream’s Christelle Gantz said: “He didn’t know anything about where he was going.

“Somebody did the assessment and found out his dream, to have a cellphone and become a fireman. We just started to arrange everything to make his dream come true. He saw the fire people at a school in Worcester and that is where he started his interest in firemen. This is his dream day.” Platoon commander Deon Nel said that they were honoured to make the young boy’s dream come true. “It is a special day for him, but for us to be special in someone else’s life ...