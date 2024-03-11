Wheelchair warrior conquers 12.7km router to raise funds

Cape Town - Wheelchair warrior, Robert Earle, 69, has conquered Chapman’s Peak and Suikerbossie Hill in a bid to raise funds for his ex-colleagues who were flight engineers in the SA Air Force. From Krugersdorp, Earle was involved in a helicopter crash in January 1978 while serving in the Air Force as an engineer.

He is confined to a wheelchair, however, that did not stop him from completing the 12.7km route in two and a half hours on Friday. On Sunday, he said his body was doing well – only a little stiff, but no complaints of discomfort. “I had a traffic official who was very helpful and kind who drove behind me all the way.

“It got very misty and drizzling. “Through Chapman’s Peak, I drove in the clouds which was very exciting and kept me cool. “As always I just praised the Lord for my good health and being in the position to do things like this. It went very well and the traffic service was very supportive.”

So far he has managed to raise more than R4 000, but said it was “still early days”. “We have a Facebook group with ex-Air Force colleagues and some have fallen on hard times as some don’t even have internet at home. “Those who are benefiting are aware of what I will be doing, so whenever they are in need of any funds towards water, petrol, medicine or anything then I draw out of the fund.