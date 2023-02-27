Whirlwind continues at SA Tourism: ‘Stop Tottenham Hotspur deal, fire four from board’ - MPs

Cape Town - The tourism portfolio committee has recommended to the National Assembly that the near R1bn South African Tourism-Tottenham Hotspur proposal be put on hold, the four new board members be fired immediately and their appointments investigated. The committee also suggested that the R900m be re-routed to build on dilapidated tourism infrastructure.

This is according to a tourism committee report attached to Parliament’s announcements, tablings and committee (ATC) reports, dated February 23. The tourism committee MPs’ report said they learnt through media reports of SA Tourism’s intention of sponsoring the UK-based soccer club Tottenham Hotspur FC in a deal reported to be worth R1bn over three years. Former Eastern Cape director-general and ANC stalwart Thozamile Botha, along with three others, were appointed earlier this month after the resignations of Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson.

The trio resigned as they opposed the deal amid a Daily Maverick report that exposed SA Tourism’s interim chief financial officer, Johan van der Walt, as having links to an agency involved in the Tottenham deal. Parliamentarians recommended that the appointments of Botha, Gopoul Reddy, Boy Manqoba and Maudline Mabi be investigated from the time of Duminy, Nadasen and Anderson’s resignations. The revolving door at the board could see Botha – who in early February replaced Aubrey Mhlongo, who was appointed in November – become the third chairperson to leave the entity since October 2022.

Citing an irregularity in his appointment, MPs recommended that Botha be axed with immediate effect, according to their report. MPs called a special meeting on February 7 to verify with the department media reports about the details of the deal. SA Tourism argued, before MPs and in public statements, that the proposed deal was a “strategic marketing” investment. The entity cited similar international sponsorships, such as Visit Rwanda-Arsenal FC, aimed at advertising the country as a tourist destination.

The MPs also met the entity on February 21 to scrutinise its 2022/23 quarter 1 and quarter 2 performance reports. The MPs’ report said: “The discussions were dominated by organisational instability at SA Tourism, with emphasis on board members, resignations and appointment of new board members. “The two aforementioned meetings confirmed the committee’s concerns over governance issues at board level and possible future wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

“It is in light of these concerns that the committee seeks urgent interventions by the National Assembly to halt the Tottenham sponsorship deal and eradicate governance challenges at SA Tourism.” The committee said, in any case, the deal wouldn’t benefit tourism and “the funds can be better used in other aspects of tourism marketing initiatives”. MPs expressed concern about instability at the board and the resignation of Duminy, Nadasen and Anderson.