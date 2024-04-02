Wilderness Search and Rescue teams had their hands busy over the long Easter Weekend as multiple calls came in

Cape Town - A stranded lone hiker on a cliff and an 11-year-old Irish boy who fell and injured himself were among those rescuers attended to at the weekend. The Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said its teams responded to at least five incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, a lone hiker, 29, called the emergency service after finding himself stranded in the middle of a sheer cliff on Table Mountain. He began hiking the India Venster trail from the Lower Cableway Station, veering left from the main path towards Right Face near the top. “Uncertain of his path, the hiker scrambled up a rocky outcrop but ended up stranded on a cliff, awaiting rescue from WSAR,” it said.

A team from the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS was then also deployed to locate the stranded hiker. “A rescue climber abseiled 40m down to the hiker. “He was assisted into a rescue harness and hoisted up into the helicopter, before being flown to a nearby landing zone,” said WSAR.

In a separate incident, a visiting Irish family called for emergency assistance after their 11-year-old son fell ill while hiking up Platteklip Gorge in hot conditions on Saturday. “Rescuers, including SANParks Table Mountain National Park Rangers, intercepted the family as they were slowly descending the popular trail. “The boy was assessed by a paramedic before being taken to home by his family,” WSAR said.

Also along the India Venter trail, a 47-year-old hiker collapsed. “She was treated by a paramedic before being assisted into a rescue harness, hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone,” WSAR said. Along Lion’s Head, a hiker reported that she had injured her leg and was unable to proceed.

“A rescue team from the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS was swiftly transported to the scene. “She was rescued, transported to a helicopter, and then to a waiting ambulance before being taken to the hospital,” WSAR said. In the fifth incident, an EMS rescue team was dispatched to Waaihoekskloof, near Worcester, to assist a group of hikers.