Wim de Villiers allegations of nepotism to be investigated by SU council

Cape Town - The council of Stellenbosch University (SU) has decided to investigate allegations of nepotism against its vice-chancellor and rector, Professor Wim de Villiers. De Villiers is accused of using the rector’s discretionary placements to allow the admission of two relatives.

The motion to dismiss De Villers was placed on the council agenda by DA MP Dr Leon Schreiber and seconded by Dr Jan Heunis. On Friday, SU’s executive committee of the convocation in a statement called for the resignation of De Villiers as well as the registrar, Dr Ronel Retief, as they were “apparently not able to deny their involvement in a serious instance of nepotism”. The executive committee of the convocation had exclusively put forth the call, without prior consultation with the broader convocation constituting more than 200 000 members.

This was reiterated by convocation member Professor Thuli Madonsela, who refuted claims online that the convocation supported the executive’s call. Madonsela said the convocation had not discussed or made any decision on the matter and that it had not been consulted by the executive. Ahead of the council meeting, several SU staff held a peaceful protest, calling for no political interference and holding up placards which read “Hands off SU!”

The council agreed that the matter should be first referred to a council committee of three persons for investigation, of which one person will be an independent legal professional. Newly-elected council chair Dr Nicky Newton-King said the allegations of nepotism were grave, with the council recognising the impact the issue has had on stakeholders. “Once council has the committee’s report, it will evaluate it and consider the motion brought by Dr Schreiber. Council recognises the importance of addressing this issue as a matter of urgency and is committed to doing so in a manner that is fair to both the university and the rector and vice-chancellor, and in which the institution’s stakeholders can have confidence,” she said.