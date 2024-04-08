Wind wreaks havoc as hundreds are displaced, schools are closed in Western Cape

Cape Town - At least 41 schools in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and Helderberg will be closed today, as gale-force winds continue to wreak havoc across the province. Wind speeds of up to 100km/h at the weekend, expected to persist today, damaged infrastructure in Paarl, Stellenbosch and Somerset West, while scores of trees were uprooted in Macassar, Sea Point and Philippi on Sunday.

Education MEC David Maynier said the 41 schools will be closed today, including Helderberg Primary, False Bay Primary and Strand Senior Secondary, while the department may also close more on an ad hoc basis if damage to a school building requires it. “We have not taken the decision to close these schools lightly: we have done so out of an abundance of caution to protect our learners and school staff. It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” Maynier said. In Paarl, a truck was lifted off the road near the Huguenot Tunnel, while gale-force winds fuelled a fire that razed the iconic building at Blaauwklippen Estate in Stellenbosch.

The Somerset Mall was closed due to risks associated with the severe weather. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an orange level 9 warning for disruptive rain resulting in widespread flooding and damage to property, buildings and loss of livelihoods over the Overberg and the southern Cape Winelands today. Charlotte Powell, disaster Risk Management spokesperson for Cape Town, said they responded to Morkels Cottage and Donkerbos informal settlement in Somerset West, where several roofs blew off some structures.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to Morkel’s Cottage where some residents were injured. “There have also been reports of roofs blown off in Somerset West, Macassar, Mitchells Plain and Clifton. “The Recreation and Parks Department is clearing uprooted trees in Somerset West, Macassar, Sea Point and Philippi,” said Powell.

Sections of Baden Powell Drive, the road between Strandfontein Road and Capricorn Circle in Muizenberg, as well as between Oscar Mpetha and Mew Way in Khayelitsha, remained closed on Sunday due to hazardous conditions. Table Mountain National Park was closed, with all hiking trails, mountain biking routes and horse riding trails within the park closed due to anticipated adverse weather conditions. In Cape Town, fans were not permitted to attend Sunday’s AmaZulu versus Cape Town City DStv Premiership match at the DHL Stadium due to safety concerns.

Pippa Pringle, spokesperson on behalf of Blaauwklippen, said: “Six firefighting teams, including Blaauwklippen’s disaster management team together with neighbouring farms were on the scene within minutes to attend to the fire, one of five in the area. Battling winds of up to 139km/h, thankfully there were no injuries although the destruction was devastating. “Stellenbosch’s oldest wine farm, dates back to 1682. The Jonkershuis was built in 1720, the Manor House in 1789, with the latest addition being the popular wedding venue, the Cathedral, built in 2018. Due to safety reasons, the property will be closed to the public until further notice.” A Kayamandi man in Stellenbosch whose home was crushed by a tree managed to escape without injury.

In total, six shacks were destroyed by the uprooted tree. Mangaliso Beja said: “I was sleeping when I heard people shout that everyone must go outside. I was about to get out when the tree fell on my bed and destroyed most of my furniture. I was trapped inside the shack and one of my neighbours came and kicked down the door.” A similar incident occurred in Donkerbos informal settlement in Somerset West, where five families were displaced when a tree fell on their homes.

Structures damaged at Donkerbos Informal Settlement in De Beers Avenue. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Structures damaged at Donkerbos Informal Settlement in De Beers Avenue. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Homeowner Vuyiswa Tshona said: “The incident happened around 6am, the tree fell on the bed, luckily no one was injured. Everything is damaged. We are hoping the City will assist us with rebuilding our home.” Down the road, Somerset Mall centre management made the decision to close the centre. “The safety of our shoppers and staff is our first priority and with the level 9 warning issued by the SAWS, we believe this is the best decision for all.”