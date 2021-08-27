Winde, Dugmore cross swords in debate over delayed Liquor Act amendments

Cape Town - The leader of the opposition in the legislature Cameron Dugmore (ANC) and Premier Alan Winde crossed swords over the issue of amendments to the Western Cape Liquor Act that have taken four years to come to fruition and are yet to be implemented. In response to Dugmore’s query about the adoption of the Alcohol Harms Reduction Strategy by the provincial executive council in 2017 and the steps taken since to implement it, Winde gave a detailed step by step answer about the mechanics of the process.

When, in a follow-up question, Dugmore said that all that had been achieved in four years was just permission to develop the principles of a bill, Winde retorted that it had taken the ANC 12 years to deliver on the provincial Liquor Act at a time when their roles were reversed, with Dugmore in government and Winde in opposition. Meanwhile, the pressure of Covid-19 on the mental wellbeing and wellness of South Africans, who are struggling to make ends meet and to care for their families, was the main topic of debate during the legislature’s sitting yesterday afternoon. The debate was introduced by social development standing committee chairperson Gillion Bosman (DA), who blamed the national government for the worsening mental health situation as a result of economic mismanagement.

“The mental and social wellbeing of our communities have suffered tremendously, and the ability for all to thrive and succeed has been severely impacted by their inability to find work and provide for their families.” “At a time where our country faces its biggest challenge since apartheid, we see more and more people struggling to manage under the difficulties caused by poor management of our national economy, an alarming expanded unemployment rate and a hostile government in Pretoria,” said Bosman. Provincial ANC social development spokesperson Gladys Bakubaku-Vos said: “The debate comes at a time when the country’s unemployment rate rose to the highest rate ever at 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the previous quarter.