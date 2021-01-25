Winde looking forward to delivering Western Cape Sopa in the Overberg region

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape’s State of the Province Address (SOPA) will be taking place in the Overberg region this year. The announcement was made on Monday by the Speaker of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, Masizole Mnqasela. The 2020 official opening of the provincial parliament and the SOPA took place over two days in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain. Following the success of this event, the speaker indicated that the 2021 official opening and the SOPA would be held in the Overberg district, in particular in the Theewaterskloof municipal area. “I am pleased to announce that this year’s official opening and State of the Province Address will be held in the historic town of Genadendal on Wednesday, February 17. We will remain in the area for the multiparty debate on the premier’s SOPA and the premier’s reply to the debate the following day, February 18, also in Genadendal,” Mnqasela said.

In a statement, Premier Alan Winde said he was looking forward to delivering his third address in Genadendal in February.

“As public servants, our duty is to the people of this province, and hosting an event as important as the State of the Province Address outside of the walls of the provincial legislature ensures that we bring our democratic processes closer to the people.

“Last year, I felt privileged to give my SOPA speech at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.

“Rocklands Civic is a historic site which holds an important place in the history of our province and our nation.

“This year, I look forward to delivering my first SOPA outside of the City of Cape Town, in the Overberg region,” Winde said.

He said the Covid-19 lockdown had had a devastating impact on businesses across the province, and hosting the SOPA in the town of Genadendal would boost local businesses.

“When I became premier I said I wanted the people of this province and the members of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament to hold me to account.

“I therefore also welcome the commitment that the speech and subsequent debate will be preceded by oversight visits in the region.

“As a government, we have worked hard throughout this very difficult year to continue to provide key services to the people of this province,” Winde added.

African News Agency (ANA)