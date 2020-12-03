Winde on Covid-19 fight: I know we are all very tired, I want it to end too

Cape Town - “I know we are all very tired, and we all want this chapter in our lives to end. I want it to end too.” This is what Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday following his weekly digital conference where he outlined the province’s new three-pronged-approach to roll-back the Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape. The approach includes continuing the Western Cape’s current health response to ensure that every person gets care when they need it, working with individuals, communities and businesses to change their behaviour to adopt protective measures, and lastly, increasing the enforcement of existing Level 1 regulations. Despite all the measures that Winde has listed, he did provide hope and explain that there is light at the end of the tunnel. “We need one big push from the people of the Western Cape, so we finish 2020 strong. Ultimately you, the people of the Western Cape, are the most important intervention we have.

“Over the next month, we need every person in the province to dig deep and to give one big push, by returning to the behavioural changes that we have all learnt this year.

“There is a bright light at the end of this tunnel, and we are approaching the end of this horrible story. We must finish 2020 strong for the sake of our economy, our healthcare system and for the lives and livelihoods we need to save,” Winde said.

He added that the power is in the hands of Western Cape residents, especially with the use of masks.

“Take action now, wear your mask, avoid the three ’Cs’ and help save lives and livelihoods. The next 30 days are going to be critical for the Western Cape and the containment of our resurgence.”

He reiterated the importance of making sure that the healthcare system and Western Cape economy ended the year strong and functioning.

“We simply can’t do this without your help.

“So please remember the power is in your hands, and indeed, in the masks that you wear on your face, covering your mouth and nose,” Winde said.

“Let’s rise to the December Challenge. Let’s roll-back this resurgence and flatten the curve this month. And let’s keep the Western Cape moving forward.”

