Winde, Schäfer don’t have black people’s interests at heart, says EFF ahead of Brackenfell protest

Cape Town: The EFF has cancelled its scheduled meeting with Education MEC Debbie Schäfer which had been set for Thursday, saying it is no longer willing to sit down with her after she dismissed the party’s complaints prior to its protest outside the school. The EFF had been protesting against alleged racism at the school after reports of a whites-only Masquerade Ball. The protest ended in a violent clash with residents, with party members being attacked. A meeting was expected to take place on Thursday with, but late on Wednesday evening she announced that the EFF cancelled their meeting. The aim of the meeting was to discuss the party’s concerns about Brackenfell High School. “Their representatives have said that they are too busy preparing for their protest on Friday to spare even one hour to discuss solutions to what is allegedly the reason for the protest.

“The EFF desperately wants a confrontation outside the school. Do not give in to their tactics. SAPS and other law enforcement authorities are making extensive preparations,” Schäfer said.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego explained that it cancelled the meeting because they are not looking to be managed by her before their planned protest.

Xego said: “Everyone knows that Schäfer and Winde do not have the interest of black people at heart. The situation at Brackenfell is something they denied in the beginning and now that it serves their narrative they’re involved and suddenly want to speak about peace.

“Our march will continue as planned as what happened to our members last week, is not something to be taken lightly. We gave Schafer more than enough time to meet with us and register our complaints but she was not interested.”

On Tuesday, the EFF posted on social media that they will “descend and ensure that nothing operates”.

Cape Argus