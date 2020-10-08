Winde tells Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu: I take your march very seriously

Cape Town - Aggrieved workers, led by Cosatu, marched to the Civic Centre, Legislature and Parliament during a stay away on Wednesday. As many as 450 workers from unions Nehawu, Hospersa, Denosa, Sactwu, Giwusa, World Federation of Trade Unions and Samwu heeded the call. The strike was spurred by grievances related to public transport, health and safety, corruption, attacks on collective bargaining, retrenchments and unemployment, as well as gender-based violence and gender equality. Nehawu provincial chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane addressed the crowd outside the Civic Centre: “We are here at the City of Cape Town. The City that claims it cares for its citizens, but they don’t care. They must start to deal with water tariffs. It is only then that we will accept that they care.” Tsubane also called on the government to regulate the taxi industry: “Our people are not safe in the industry. After regulating the taxi industry, they must subsidise the industry the same as they are doing with Golden Arrow and the trains.”

He then lambasted the City for not addressing corruption.

“Go to the report of the auditor-general, you will see how money has been squandered. Money has been squandered by fat cats… by people who care less about ordinary people on the street.

“The Western Cape government think they are running a clean government, they are lying. They are one of those who are being investigated by the SIU (Special Investigating Unit). They must come and report to us what did they do with the money.”

Samwu regional secretary Mike Khumalo called for the dismissal of City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo.

“He is the City manager who is a gatekeeper, whose agenda is to protect the industry of white people, at the expense and exposure of our masses,” Khumalo said.

Joe Barnes, the City’s head of collective bargaining, accepted memorandums from Cosatu and Samwu yesterday.

At the Legislature, Premier Alan Winde met with workers and accepted their memorandums.

“I take your march very seriously. We’ve lost 321 000 jobs since the start of this pandemic in this province. We need to get every one of those jobs back,” said Winde.

