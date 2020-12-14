Winde warns against large gatherings after Cape residents disregard Covid-19 rules

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on residents to keep gatherings small, and take them outside this festive season after videos of people not adhering to Covid-19 protocols went viral. Winde explained the province was currently in the midst of a serious Covid-19 resurgence and explained the provincial government has repeatedly called on businesses and individuals to change their behaviour to flatten the curve. “We have, over a number of months, held engagements with religious leaders, and with the business, tourism and hospitality sectors. We have also made available information and materials for them to use. “We have worked hard to give residents the information they need in order to make better choices and protect themselves and their families. “Any event where people are not socially distanced, are in close contact with others and are not wearing masks has the potential to quickly become a superspreader event, which could have deadly consequences for staff, patrons and the vulnerable,” Winde said.

“Superspreader events can also put additional pressure on our healthcare system, as we have seen before, large numbers of infections can occur as a result of just one event.”

His reiterated call for obedience to Covid-19 protocols comes after videos were shared on social media that showed residents not wearing masks or social distancing.

“A video was circulated on social media of an event hosted at a Cape Town establishment on Sunday in which few Covid-19 protocols appear to be observed. The video clip shows large numbers of people in close proximity, with almost none of the patrons wearing a mask.”

“A second video, apparently of a recent, local religious gathering has also been circulating on social media which shows a similar lack of social distancing and mask-wearing in a crowded room, indoors,” Winde said.

“Our Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has alerted SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s enforcement team for further investigation.”

The premier acknowledged it was the end of a long and difficult year and many wanted to relax and let their hair down, but he stressed people could not let their guards down.

“We must all take responsibility to ensure that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is how we will save both lives and livelihoods.

“This festive season, keep gatherings small, and take them outside to reduce the risk of infection. Follow the golden rules including mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing and avoid the 3 Cs: close contact, confined spaces and crowded places.”

