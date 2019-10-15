“When we launched this competition in July, we had quite a number of applicants from around the Western Cape, but then only 20 of them met all the criteria, and it was great to see the interest from our rural towns, such as Heidelberg, Stellenbosch, George and Worcester,” said Simmers.
“The department wants to ensure social inclusivity, accelerate development and create more housing opportunities for people and therefore it is key to find innovative solutions to ensure growth in these areas.”
Simmers said getting young people involved in various processes in government was key in finding solutions to problems of housing and restoring dignity to the community.
“We required young people to build a fully functioning, fully integrated app that would allow the community to interact with government officials, ensuring transparency between parties, and that would be easy for people to navigate,” he said.