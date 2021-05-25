Winter food relief for Cape Town families battling the cold

Cape Town - After the back-to-back cold fronts which brought flooding and bad weather across Cape Town, the Mustadafin Foundation has launched its winter food relief initiative, “Warm a body, Warm a heart”.

The campaign aims at alleviate hunger and assist impoverished communities across the province during tough winter days.

The non-profit organisation, which has a presence in several provinces across the country and borders, currently works to provide and assist more than 27 000 people with warm nutritious meals daily.

Mustadafin Foundation director Ghairunisa Johnstone said the launch of the foundation’s winter campaign, “Warm a body, Warm a heart,” would go a long way in supporting impoverished communities lying on the outskirts of the province.

Some of the communities that have been earmarked to benefit from the foundation include informal settlements in Ceres, Laingsburg, Touwsriver, Beaufort West, Zoar, Worcester, Hopefield, Suurbraak, Montagu, Ashton, Robertson and Grabouw.

Johnstone said: “Unfortunately, for many who are unemployed and the homeless in our communities, the winter months are dreadful. No hot water on tap or a plate of warm food to find comfort in. The Mustadafin Foundation has launched the ‘Warm a body, Warm a heart’ campaign and are asking for your support.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has put even more pressure on us to provide meals for our communities. Unfortunately, our food lines are not getting any shorter. Through collective support, we can continue with the mission of providing relief to the destitute, protecting the most vulnerable and showing compassion to those most in need this winter,” said Johnstone.

The foundation also works to support homeless shelters by providing blankets and meal ingredients to local shelters.

“We are appealing to the public to please help us. We are in desperate need of critical winter supplies including winter garments, mattresses, blankets as well as groceries,” said Johnstone.

For more information on making a donation, contact the foundation on 021 633 0010 or visit https://mustadafin.org.za/donations/

Cape Argus