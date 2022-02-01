Witness fingers Young Gifted Six Bobs member in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court murder

Cape Town - The trial of Christopher Hukura on Monday commenced in the Western Cape High Court where a state witness testified that he was at the scene when the crime took place. Hukura has been charged with three counts of murder, attempted murder and the Contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The state has accused Hukura of killing Chad Petersen during a brawl between the “Americans” and “Young Gifted Six Bobs” gangs at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on July 24, 2020. The state has alleged that Hukura is a member of the “Young Gifted Six Bobs”, a gang that mainly operates in Lotus River, Pelican Park, Phumlani and Strandfontein. The state has also alleged that Petersen is a member of the “Americans”.

State prosecutor Megan September called Dwayne Adams, 23 to take the stand on Monday as a witness to the events that transpired. During his testimony Adams identified the accused in court as the person who killed Petersen. “He is the person who stabbed Chad,” he said. Adams said that on the day, several members from both gangs were at court when the brawl took place.

The witness said that he knew both Hukura and Petersen. Adams said Hukura was a member of the “Six Bob” gang and he knew the accused from Lotus River where they frequented taverns in the area together. Petersen was a member of the “Americans” gang who he knew because they had grown up together in Parkwood, the witness said. It was Adams’ testimony that the two gangs are rivals in the area and often fought over “turf”.