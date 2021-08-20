Woman allegedly hiding a missing girl, 2, nabbed by police’s K9 unit in Knysna

Cape Town - A 21-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape is facing charges of kidnapping following her arrest in Knysna earlier this week. The suspect was apprehended by the Tsitsikamma K9 unit while allegedly hiding a missing two-year-old little girl from Kirkwood.

The child had reportedly been missing for almost two weeks, following her disappearance from her family home, where she was last seen playing outside on August 4, 2021. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said following the suspect’s arrest, police had arranged for her transfer to the Eastern Cape where she will make her court appearance. “A 21-year-old suspect was transferred to the Eastern Cape for an expected court appearance, following her arrest earlier this week in Knysna when the Tsitsikamma K9 unit traced a missing two-year-old toddler to a residence where the suspect was living.

“Information we have states that the toddler was playing outside her residence on August 4, 2021, when she disappeared. The suspect is believed to have kidnapped the child and was then allegedly spotted with the missing girl in Knysna when news of the toddler's disappearance began circulating on various social media platforms in the vicinity of Knysna. “After receiving a tip-off, police pounced on a residence situated in Rolihlahla Street and ensued with a search of the house. They then found the toddler asleep in one of the rooms. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The two-year-old victim was discharged from hospital in Knysna on Wednesday and has since been transported back home to Kirkwood,” said Spies. Members of the Tsitsikamma K9 unit who recently rescued a kidnapped toddler in Knysna. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile in Cape Town, the case of the now-infamous Bonteheuwel mom who was nabbed by the FBI for selling her 4-year-old daughter’s nude pictures on the dark web has been postponed to September 15, 2021, for further investigation.

The 32-year-old woman briefly appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday. She is facing charges of manufacturing child pornography, the possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case of the Bonteheuwel mother charged with distribution of child pornography has been postponed to September 15, 2021, for further investigation. “The accused was arrested when the FBI picked up on her illegal deals on the internet and an agent from Homeland Security acted as a buyer and traced her to Bonteheuwel through GEO Tagging. She received payments for the pictures via PayPal.”