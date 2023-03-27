Woman killed and 13 left injured after taxi rolls over on Prince George Drive

Cape Town - One person died, and 13 others were injured this morning when a taxi rolled onto Prince George Drive in Grassy Park. According to private Emergency Medical and Ambulance Services Group ER24, multiple emergency assistance organisations responded to the incident shortly after 9 am.

In a statement, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring revealed that the person who had died in the taxi accident was a woman. Meiring said: “This morning, a woman was killed and thirteen others injured when their taxi rolled on Prince George Drive in Grassy Park in the Western Cape.” “ER24, Metro Ambulance, Metro Rescue and Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its side in the middle of the road. Several passengers had been ejected and were now lying near the vehicle.”

Meiring said after assessing the situation in order to aptly respond, emergency medical officials attended to the patients and that’s when they discovered that one woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Meiring said nothing more could be done to assist or save the life of the female patient, and she was declared dead at the scene. “One other man was found in a severe condition, while twelve others sustained only minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated, and the seriously injured male patient was provided advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” he said.