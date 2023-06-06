Woman killed outside Wynberg court was facing a murder charge

Cape Town - The woman who was killed near Wynberg Magistrate’s Court was an accused in a murder case. This was revealed on Monday during the first appearance of the three men apprehended for her murder.

Christine Gumira was murdered on May 25 as she walked to the taxi rank from the court on Church Street. After leaked CCTV footage of the murder, the police arrested the three men from Lower Crossroads and Old Crossroads. Mandisi Mafu, 24, Lukhanyo Meme, 32, and Vuminkosi Vumene, 37, were arrested on Friday for the murder of Gumira and attempted murder of Thandi Viljoen. According to the charge sheet, the accused shot at her with a firearm while she was driving her motor vehicle on May 25.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The suspects are charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. “Their case has been postponed until June 13, for accused 1 to obtain a lawyer. The State will oppose their bail application.” Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, says the NPA is deeply saddened by the murder of the woman who was shot in the proximity of the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

“At the time of her death, she was not a witness but an accused person who appeared in a murder matter. The NPA regards the safety of all witnesses, its staff, court personnel, and all persons who appear in a court of paramount importance. “To this end, a voluntary witness protection service is available to witnesses. Any witness who has reason to believe that his or her safety or that of any related person is being threatened by any person may report the matter and the witness shall be assisted in his or her application for protection.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the investigation by an integrated investigation team comprising detectives from the provincial office and Wynberg detectives landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on May 25.

The victim was gunned down after leaving the court building en route to the taxi rank. “The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape Metropole where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked to the murder through thorough investigation and forensic evidence. “Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiïda as well as cellphones that will be analysed.