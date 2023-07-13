Woman left traumatised by an e-hailing driver who tried to rob and kidnap her

Cape Town - A young woman has spoken about how an e-hailing driver tried to rob and kidnap her. Rachè Malan had finished work, and just before midnight requested transport from InDrive.

“Everything was perfectly fine, calm, and we had a nice conversation about cars. He appeared like a normal guy. Now I know that his aim was to get me to trust him. I was tired and just wanted to get to Mitchells Plain,” Malan said. “Suddenly the driver started driving slowly, and when I asked why, he said he was doing an experiment to see how long his petrol was going to last and how many trips he would make with it.” She said the driver stopped on the N1 for fuel.

“He stopped the car and then went to the back seat where my bags were, and I moved them to the front where I was. He took out the petrol handle and then put it in his tank for a very long time. I suspect he was waiting for a partner. “Eventually, we left and then he stopped in front of my house and made a U-turn and drove past my house slowly. He told me he was going through a tough time and he wanted my phone. “I started panicking and thought that I can’t lose my phone because I work with it. I sign up people with my phone. How would I make money if the phone is gone.

“I tried to bribe him, and told him I would give him extra money, but he didn’t take it. He started driving faster. I grabbed my bag and put my phone in there, and then tried to grab my shopping bag. Luckily the door was unlocked so I jumped out and fell.” Malan said she got up and screamed for her mother. Her family came out and started chasing the driver, who got away. Malan reported the incident to the police and the e-hailing company.

InDrive Africa spokesperson Lineo Thakhisi told the Cape Argus the company placed a significant emphasis on safety. “Only those drivers who have been registered and have verified documentation are allowed to use the application. In the event of a safety-related incident, inDrive carries out a thorough investigation. If required, the company may also offer resources for mental health support. “To prioritise passenger safety, the InDrive App includes a weekly photo verification security check, which guarantees that only the authorised driver is using the application.”

Thakhisi said the company’s investigations revealed that the driver had transferred his profile to a third party who might have been involved. “To prioritise the safety of our passengers, we have blocked both drivers from using the app. This regrettable incident is one we take very seriously. “Should the victim decide to pursue legal action with law-enforcement, we stand ready to provide all necessary information to support her case.