Woman might have info on theft at Manenberg High School

Cape Town - Manenberg High School’s principal has reached out to community members to assist in identifying a person who may have information regarding the theft of a laptop and belongings of a teacher at the school. Principal Cameron Williams said the laptop contained Grade 12 learners’ marks.

Williams said the alleged thief caught on CCTV footage was a “smooth” operator who gained access to the school early on Tuesday morning along with parents who came to find out about their children’s acceptance status for next year. “Looking at our CCTV footage, the unknown person entered the school at around 8.30am. The person had conversations with parents who were also present at the school’s premises. We believe the thief knew what he/she was doing and took an opportunity.” Williams said the school was busy with exams, so the person did not wait for the school’s admin staff for attention.

This woman was caught on Manenberg High School’s CCTV camera allegedly stealing a teacher’s bag with a laptop. Instead, after seeing that everyone was preoccupied, he/she went to the office and allegedly took the bag before leaving without being noticed. “From trying to blend in with parents, the thief gained access to the office and then took the bag, a laptop and a substantial amount of money that belonged to one of the educators. “The marks of Grade 12 learners are on the laptop.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that a laptop bag was stolen at the school yesterday morning. A laptop was in the bag and some money. No examination scripts were in the bag. The teacher had captured the marks using the laptop. “The school has a back-up of the marks and this will not affect any learners. Parents have been informed of the incident and the matter has been reported to SAPS and a case has been opened.”