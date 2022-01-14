Woman shares how seeking help after GBV assault resulted in her being raped by a cop

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the rape of a young woman, allegedly by a police officer, in the northern suburbs, earlier this week. The 26-year-old survivor, whose identity is being protected, said she had been assaulted by a Brackenfell police officer, who was on duty at the time, at the station.

She said: “On Saturday, my partner and I had an argument. Things quickly got out of hand and he hit me with a beer bottle. Shaken up, I decided to go to the police for help. I walked on foot, from my house to Brackenfell police station. I think I left at about 8.20pm and got there at about 9.30pm. “Upon my arrival, I was attended to by a police captain. I tried to tell him what had happened but he told me that I was drunk. He refused to assist me. I was not drunk, my clothes were what was smelling of alcohol as I was drenched with it, but he still refused to assist me. I asked him for a lift back home, but he told me they only had one van and couldn’t help me, so I left – thinking I would return on Sunday. “On Sunday, my boyfriend and I had another altercation. I called the police and two police officers came to the house. The officer who assaulted me brought up the idea that I should go over to a friend’s place, instead of sleeping at home that night, because I wasn’t safe there. I agreed and we left in the double cab van.

“I remember asking for the J-88 forms on the way because I wanted to lay charges against my boyfriend and the officer said he didn’t have them. He suggested we head back to the precinct to collect them. “We arrived at the station and he collected a file. However, he then told his partner that he could drop me off at my friend’s place by himself and that the colleague could stay. “The other officer agreed, after which he asked me to move to the front passenger seat. I tried resisting at first but he kept on insisting. I even said how inappropriate it was but he made excuses,” she said.

She said near the Stellenbosch/Kuils River intersection, the policeman pulled over and ordered her into the back seat of the double cab where he raped her. “He then allegedly threatened to kidnap her boyfriend and kill her if she “tried anything funny”. “I was scared but the next morning I went back to the police to report everything. I was referred to Ipid, and they took over the case. They took me back to the scene to get evidence, pictures, even the papers he had used to wipe himself were still there,” she said.

“I’m not okay.” Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said on Thursday confirmed that Ipid is investigating this case but said that they were “at an advanced and sensitive stage of finalising the investigation”. On Friday morning, Langa said that the suspect was arrested.