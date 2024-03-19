Woman survives 24 stab wounds after brazen robbery and knife attack in Table View

Cape Town - A brazen attack in which a woman survived 24 stab wounds during a robbery by two men along a Table View road has been circulated on social media by her family in a bid to arrest the suspects. The 34-second video shows how the helpless woman is pinned down to the ground next to a vehicle, kicking and screaming, while two suspects dressed in white t-shirts and in what appears to be jeans, stab her repeatedly, demanding her bag.

The incident took place along Gie and Circle Road just after 7am on Monday. A resident is captured in the video jumping into action and is seen kicking one of the attackers to wean them off. The suspects begin to scramble, grabbing the frantic woman’s belongings before fleeing the scene on foot. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed an investigation was under way.

“Table View police were busy with patrols early (yesterday) morning, March 18, when they had to respond to a complaint,” he said. “Upon arrival, near the corners of Gie and Circle Road, they found a wounded woman who had sustained injuries. The police members rushed the lady to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. “Table View police registered a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. We appeal to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop at 0860010111.”

One of the woman’s children who circulated the video, said: “Be safe guys, this happened to my mom in Gie Road past 7am today, she was stabbed 24 times…But thank God so she’s got help and she is stable.” The Table View Community Policing Forum (CPF) also issued a statement about the attack. “A female resident was mugged and stabbed multiple times on Gie Road.

“A case has been opened with police, however, we do not have any further information at present but ask residents to please be vigilant at all times and will try our best to update on any possible further information .” Via their Facebook page, the CPF together with police Captain Adriana Chandler, encouraged the public to be cautious and vigilant due to burglaries and home invasions. The Cape Argus also reached out to ward councillor, Joy Solomon for comment, and she confirmed the area experienced a slight increase in attacks and robberies.