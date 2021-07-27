Woman sustains injuries to her legs, head after hit and run incident in Wynberg

Cape Town - Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Wynberg after a woman was knocked down on Wynberg shortly after the president’s address on Sunday evening. The victim who is currently in hospital with serious injuries was run over by an unknown suspect on the corners of Ebor and Main Roads in Wynberg.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Wynberg police are investigating a reckless and negligent driving case after an accident on Sunday evening at about 9.30pm on the corner of Ebor Road and Main Road in Wynberg. “According to our reports, when police arrived at the scene the victim had already been transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. It is alleged that a white vehicle knocked her down and then proceeded to drive away from the scene.” “The victim sustained injuries to both her legs and head. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet,” said Van Wyk.