Woman who allegedly burnt a child with boiling water to remain in custody

Cape Town - The woman accused of burning a 4-year-old boy with boiling water made her first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. Unako Khala sustained injuries when 20-year-old Asanda Makazula allegedly poured water on him to stop him from playing with her gate in Settlers, Langa, on June 24.

She was arrested after residents and EFF members stood up against the act. She was charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. After she was arrested, hundreds of residents protested in front of her home. The victim’s aunt, Yonela Mnyombolo, said she was happy that Makazula had been arrested. “This hurt us deeply, and to see the child in so much pain really hurt me. That is why I decided to go to social media and ask for help. A lot of people supported our family and stood up for my nephew.”

Mnyombolo said the woman was cheeky when her family asked the reason for burning Unako. “She told us that he was in her territory, and she didn’t come to our family to ask for forgiveness. We really appreciate the EFF and residents for stepping in because without them I would not have gone to the police station and spoken to the station commander. We were worried that people might get out of control during the march, but we are glad that there is progress with the case.” EFF spokesperson Andiswa Madikazi said the party would ensure the family received the necessary support.