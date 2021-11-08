Woman’s body found burnt and dumped behind Washington Drive Primary school

Cape Town - Lentegeur police are investigating a murder after being alerted to the burnt body of an unknown woman behind Washington Drive Primary School in Colorado Park, Mitchell’s Plain. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “Lentegeur police are investigating a murder case after a burned-out body of an unknown woman was found on Sunday morning at about 9 am on an open field behind Colorado.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding the case to come forward or to contact police at Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPSApp.” Meanwhile, residents in Colorado were shocked to learn of the murder. Lentegeur Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers said: “Lentegeur is mostly plagued with gang-related violence and murders, not something like this.

“I believe there was a blood trail coming from Samora Machel so it’s likely the murder was committed there and then the perpetrator thought to discard and burn the body here. “It’s a gruesome and disturbing case that the police are investigating,” said De Villiers. Meanwhile, in Delft police are still searching for unknown suspects who shot and killed three men on Friday morning on the corner of Sandelhout and Delft Main roads.

In a statement, police said the victims, believed to be between 30 and 44 years old, were on the corner of Sandelhout and Delft when unknown suspects emerged and fired several shots in their direction. Spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Delft detectives have opened a triple murder docket for investigation following an incident where three men were shot dead in Delft on Friday morning. “Two persons who sustained gunshot wounds died in the street as they were fleeing the gunmen and the third one who was in the vehicle also succumbed after being shot in the head.