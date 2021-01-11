Woman’s body found in surf at Sea Point swimming pool

Cape Town – An unidentified woman’s body was found in the surfline in front of the Sea Point swimming pool on Sunday morning. National Sea Rescue Institute Table Bay station commander Marc de Vos said: “At 10.53am on Sunday, NSRI Table Bay duty crew, NSRI Bakoven duty crew and NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) were alerted to reports of a body in the surfline in front of the Sea Point swimming pool.” He said NSRI duty crews were placed on alert and the NSRI Bakoven sea rescue craft in the area at the time was diverted to investigate. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a death inquest case would be opened by Sea Point police. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.” Vos said the body was taken into the care of the Western Cape government health forensic pathology services.

In an unrelated incident in Kleinmond, a boat capsized off-shore of the Kleinmond Harbour on Sunday.

Schalk Boonzaaier, NSRI Kleinmond station commander, said: “Our sea rescue craft Jaytee III and our sea rescue jet rib were launched. NSRI Kleinmond rescue swimmers, the SAPS and Overberg Fire and Rescue Services responded.

“On arrival on the scene it was confirmed that 2 men had been on a boat retrieving fishing nets when their boat capsized in the surfline.”

A 29-year-old man from Grabouw had managed to reach the shore and he sustained bruising and minor injuries. A search commenced for his 52-year-old uncle, from Villiersdorp, who was missing in the water.

“During a search the body of the man was located and recovered in the shallow surfline along the rocky shoreline. The body of the man was taken into the care of WC Government Health Forensic Pathology Services,” Boonzaaier said.

“Police have opened an inquest docket. The casualty boat remains broken up along the rocky shoreline. Condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased.”

Cape Argus