Woman’s body found on Monwabisi beach

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found on Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said the woman had been identified and her full details had been withheld until her next of kin had been notified.

“Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation and anyone with further information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Dlomo at Harare SAPS,” he said. Ward councillor Bongile Ngcani said for years the vicinity had been used as a dumping site for crimes potentially perpetrated outside the area. “I have engaged the City on a number of occasions on the current condition of the Monwabisi Beach which has attracted criminal activities.Visibility of metro police and neighbourhood watches and the general upgrade and maintenance of the vicinity is needed.

“Because of its nature and status it's going to be continuously used as a dumping site if not upgraded, particularly now that we are approaching the festive season where there is going to be increased use of alcohol,” said Ngcani. Khayelitsha Cluster Community Policing Forum chairperson Franscina Lukas said the dumping of bodies in the vicinity was a concern and that there was a plan for CCTV cameras to be installed in the vicinity. “We are expecting the City to put up some cameras so that they can pick up these incidents and maybe prevent them from happening. It’s most unfortunate that women are still being brutally killed on a daily basis.

“The lives of women are still cheap and we suffer at the hands of men and something must be done. Khayelitsha police are working hard, despite the obstacles in terms of resources, and we understand that some of these things happen in dark corners and inside homes. ’’We might not speculate why the vicinity is constantly being used to conceal bodies but we know that the area is dark at night and there is minimal visibility of law enforcement,” she said. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said the spike in femicide in the Khayelitsha area was of deep concern.

“This follows the spike in incidents of femicide plaguing the province throughout the year together with recent murder of three women in the Khayelitsha community. ’’These incidents are a harsh reminder that women are not safe in our society and we call for the authorities to play their part in bringing those who perpetrated this crime to justice,” said Monakali. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.