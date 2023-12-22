Women’s CAF Coach of the Year, Desiree Ellis spreads Christmas cheer with food parcels

Cape Town - The four-time Women’s CAF Coach of the Year, Desiree Ellis, is spreading holiday cheer through her foundation. Ellis, a household name in Cape Town, is active in the communities where she and her foundation work with non-profit organisations to support those in need.

This year, the recent recipient of the Civic Honours Award donated food parcels to various NPOs in the city. The Banyana Banyana head coach said that it is all about giving back to communities after residents were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Many of them have not recovered,” Ellis said. “We normally give to the youth, but we gave the parcels to the grannies that will lessen the burden over the Christmas period.

“It’s not a handout, it is just my way of giving because we all have a little to give,” she said. Her foundation partnered with the Alcardo Andrews Foundation from Hanover Park and several others like the A & A Development Programme from Freedom Park in Tafelsig which blessed 40 pensioners on Tuesday with food hampers for Christmas. Founder Anwar Alexander said the donations came at a perfect time as some residents are struggling to make ends meet.

“I know the community, their challenges and circumstances, so I went to bless those families who have never received anything. “This is a blessing that is going to make an impact in the lives of the residents and make their Christmas lekker,” he said. The grannies and grandpas received a food hamper containing all the essentials.

Elizabeth Krigga said that the food parcel came at the right time as she had no idea how they would spend Christmas Day. “I appreciate the parcel so much, it came at the right time. “Words can’t explain the appreciation,” she said.

Iris John added: “Just this morning I was thinking about where I would get help. “Then the Lord made sure I was blessed with a food parcel. Thank you very, very much to those who donated.” Ellis said that she and her foundation can’t go nationwide but will continue to support “home”.