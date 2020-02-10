Woof project opens dog adoption centre in Cape CBD









Woof Project, the dynamic “pop- up” mobile dog adoption platform that moves around the province, has reached its 2 000th adoption. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - A much-needed dog adoption facility was opened in the city centre recently. The WOOF project launched their first adoption centre on the Foreshore. They had been using mobile containers to encourage the public to adopt a dog. In 135 weeks, 2254 dogs were adopted thanks to the mobile container project. The director of the WOOF project, Joanne Lesson, said: “Putting the dogs up for adoption in public spaces created a more positive feel for adopting an animal. The new adoption centre will create a better opportunity for a dog to have a good life instead of potentially being put down if they were in a shelter.” The WOOF adoption centre will be situated next to Super WOOF, which is a six-star doggy daycare centre.

Head of operations of the Anti Animal Trafficking organisation Jo Bosman said there were so many animals who were rescued from shelters or in foster care with breed-specific or general rescue organisations, waiting for their perfect home.

“People are encouraged to stop buying animals from breeders, as they are merely creating a demand for more animals to be bred and exploited for profit,” she said.

Bosman said there was a strong need for animals to find homes because shelters were full to capacity and yet were still expected to take in animals that are being rescued every day.

Animals are being indiscriminately bred as an easy income opportunity, or falling pregnant due to the high numbers of unsterilised animals walking the streets.

“Most of the animals are far too young to be removed from their mothers. The opinion is that dogs are ready to be removed from their mothers once they start eating solids and drinking water on their own, so these babies are taken from their moms and sold for money on the streets,” she said.

Bosman said young rescued animals often came from low-income areas. These animals are either bred or obtained from members within the communities to sell illegally.

[email protected]