The WOOF project launched their first adoption centre on the Foreshore.
They had been using mobile containers to encourage the public to adopt a dog. In 135 weeks, 2254 dogs were adopted thanks to the mobile container project.
The director of the WOOF project, Joanne Lesson, said: “Putting the dogs up for adoption in public spaces created a more positive feel for adopting an animal. The new adoption centre will create a better opportunity for a dog to have a good life instead of potentially being put down if they were in a shelter.”
The WOOF adoption centre will be situated next to Super WOOF, which is a six-star doggy daycare centre.