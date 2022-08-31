Work on Central Line temporarily suspended after allegations of attempted extortion

Cape Town - Work on the Central Line has been temporarily halted following allegations of attempted extortion by gangsters. Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie says Prasa has decided to temporarily suspend work being conducted on the Central Line following an incident on Monday morning in which alleged gangsters violently accosted and chased workers off-site.

McKenzie said: “Yesterday morning I met with Prasa officials and the SAPS regarding the incident. “To ensure the safety of staff and the surrounding communities, a decision was taken to halt operations. This step was taken not to appease gangsters and extortionists but to make sure that those staff members are safe.” McKenzie said over the next few days, Prasa and the SAPS would put in place a detailed security plan after which work on the line would restart.

He said: “We will not be held ransom by gangsters, nor will we allow gangsters to assume control of our projects and communities. This is not how we will operate, and this is most certainly not what will be accepted. “The Central Line will be rebuilt, and the unemployed will be employed. Opportunities will become accessible, and no one should be allowed to stop this for whatever reason.” The Cape Argus reached out to Metrorail for comment but received no response by time of publication.