Workers’ bodies recovered from sewage pit at the V&A Waterfront

Cape Town - Police have opened an investigation into the death of two maintenance workers whose bodies were fished out of a sewage pit at East Pier Road at the V&A Waterfront late Monday evening.

The V&A Waterfront family is mourning the unexpected death of two maintenance workers whose lifeless bodies were retrieved from a sewage pit, behind the Table Bay Hotel on Monday evening between 9pm and midnight.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau confirmed the tragic incident. In a statement shared by Kau, the two men, aged 22 and 52 years old were working as contractors for the V&A Waterfront and were in the process of routine maintenance of the shopping centre’s sewage pump stations at the time of their untimely deaths.

Kau said: “The V&A Waterfront confirms the fatal incident that occurred behind the Table Bay Hotel on Monday evening, involving two contractors who were in the course of undertaking routine maintenance work at one of its sewage pump stations.”

“Emergency medical personnel and the South African Police Services were immediately called onto the scene when the incident occurred and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.”