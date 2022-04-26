World Book Day celebration also offers feeding opportunity for learners in Ravensmead

Cape Town - In celebrating World Book Day on Friday, Coronation Fund Managers in partnership with food security NPO Ladles of Love and literacy organisation Living Through Learning celebrated a special occasion at Vorentoe Primary School in Ravensmead. "Coronation again teamed up with food NPO Ladles of Love and literacy partner Living Through Learning to reach out to a school in need – Vorentoe Primary School in Ravensmead – to spread some love this World Book Day and a meal with all 770 learners,” said Mary-Anne Musekiwa, the CFO of Coronation and chairperson of its CSI Committee.

There has been a strong correlation between hunger and stunted literacy outcomes in underprivileged communities, and Living Through Literacy Executive Director, Natalie Roos, spoke about the importance of hosting an event like this. “We are the literacy partner and we have a Reading Adventure Room at Vorentoe Primary School where we have four Foundation Phase classes that rotate throughout the room throughout the day. We have our own facilitator to assist the teacher with the programme, and in the room we have a mobile library and a monitor with resources for the kids to use,” said Roos. Musekiwa read a new storybook by Living Through Learning, titled Wild Ride to the Big 5, to the learners, and the team from Ladles of Love served a meal of fruit and pasta to the children.

Danny Diliberto, the founder and head of Ladles of Love, said he and his team were excited to work with Coronation Fund Managers again, and said all they aspired to do was to help children who couldn’t help themselves fight the pain of hunger. Teacher Merle Thebus said the staff and learners loved celebrating World Book Day. "We thank Living Through Learning for their hard work and for exposing our learners to the love of reading. Reading has become one of our learners’ biggest passions. They now read with excitement and understanding. A big thank you to Ladles of Love for filling our learners' bellies today," she said.