World Environment Day: Covid-19 shows importance of sustainable economy

Cape Town - When commemorating World Environment Day today, attention must be drawn to how the coronavirus pandemic has allowed people realise the importance of investing in the environment to create a more sustainable economy, environmental experts said.

They said sustainable solutions may be the answer to many economic problems that may arise from the impacts of climate change which is why two new projects were launched that will assist with restoring natural ecosystems.

Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning chief director Karen Shippey said: “If anything, the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us what is critical and what is not. It’s no longer business as usual and just as we invest in goods to enrich and better our lives so we should invest in nature to secure our future. If we restore natural systems to a healthy functioning state, we humans reap the benefits. Nature acts as a buffer from climate variability, meaning that we could reduce our risks associated with things like how viruses spread and how at risk we are because of pollution.”

She said an Ecological Infrastructure Investment Framework (EIIF) and Smart Procurement Programme (SPP) would help enhance and protect the naturally functioning ecosystems that deliver services which benefit society through careful investment.

Stellenbosch University professor of law, with expertise in climate law and sustainable development, Oliver Ruppel said: “There is a growing realisation that the environment actually represents a higher order than the economy. The status quo threatens the Earth’s ecosystems while the wealth created by the economy will not necessarily result in environmental improvements.”