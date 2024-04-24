Wynberg magistrate shocked by Paarl's three cops involved in salon torture video

Cape Town - A magistrate at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court said he was shocked by the serious allegations levelled against three police officers. The Public Order Policing (POP) officers – Jemaine Conradie, Leigh Ann Maroon and Delmore Manuel, stationed in Paarl – were arrested for an alleged assault that happened in November last year. They made their first court appearance before magistrate Goolam Bawa yesterday.

The State accused them of torturing a salon owner to get information about a drug dealer. “All three SAPS members from POPS in Paarl received information about a drug dealer and they demanded the complainant to assist in identifying the dealer,” said the State prosecutor. “They approached a shop owner and then the members took the complainant, an adult male into one of the rooms, the complainant has a salon.

“They demanded information regarding that particular drug dealer and vehicle by showing the complainant a picture. In the course of trying to obtain the information, they began assaulting the complainant, specifically Accused 1 (Conradie), in the form of punching, using what looked like a wooden baton, a pepper spray and plastic packet over the face of the complainant. “Accused number 1 was committing the majority of the assault while 2 and 3 were present and partook in the action. The entire incident was filmed on video and shown to various witnesses. “The video came from the CCTV of the salon. Various witnesses identified the officers and Accused 2, Maroon and 3, Manuel, placed themselves on the scene of the crime.”

The State first set bail at R3 000, but reduced it to R2 000 on condition they should not contact the complainant and not go to Station Road, Mowbray. Bawa said: “The court is not often shocked, due to the nature of proceedings we deal with, by matters presented, but this is unexpected. In the sense that this is not the behaviour expected by law enforcement officers. State not opposed to bail, I’m going to set it to the amount of R2 000 so the case is postponed to June 7. You are not entitled to appear in full uniform, you will appear as accused. If you show up in uniform, you will be sent home.” Meanwhile, a captain accused of raping a student at the Philippi Police Academy in March,was arrested and appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.