Wynberg taxi boss’s alleged killer in court

Cape Town - The man who is accused of shooting and killing taxi boss Charmaine Bailey has appeared in court. The 32-year-old man from Khayelitsha, who the magistrate at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court said can’t be identified due to his appearing in an identity parade, was arrested on Saturday in Hout Bay.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the accused was apprehended in connection with the murder of Wynberg Cata chairperson Charmaine Bailey, who was killed on May 4. “The 53-year-old woman who was in the taxi industry was shot and killed in Wynberg. “The suspect was apprehended on Saturday in Hout Bay during a police tracing operation.

“The suspect has been charged with murder.” He also faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He told his legal representative, advocate Thabo Nogemane, that the arresting officers assaulted him and that his right foot was swollen and that he needed medical attention, to which Magistrate Goolam Bawa said he would write an order.

Prosecutor C Williams said: “The merit of the case is that on May 4 a murder took place in Wynberg. “Charmaine Bailey had just finished a meeting when a shot was fired, killing the woman. “The accused admitted (to a third party) and he was pointed out in the (initial) identity parade. There is video footage as well.

“He has been charged with a Schedule 6 and the State opposes bail.” The case was postponed to July 18 for a formal bail application. Charmaine Bailey was shot and killed in Wynberg after she held a meeting with fellow taxi industry officials in May. Picture: Supplied

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said: “I am grateful for this breakthrough and progress made by the SAPS in the investigation. We will monitor this case and continue to follow up with the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) until there is a successful conviction. “Only successful convictions will stop or significantly reduce violent incidents in the minibus taxi industry. “I recently met with the provincial leadership of the SAPS and the NPA and established a joint task team to deal with minibus taxi-related violence.

“The focus of the task team will be to go after the hitmen, but also the paymasters who fund and order the murders and other crimes impacting the minibus taxi industry, such as extortion and other elements of organised crime.” Mackenzie also said the department would fully support law enforcement in whichever way possible to bring perpetrators of minibus taxi-related crimes to book. Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi told the Cape Argus that they had assisted the police with the investigation.