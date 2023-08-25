Young girl in critical condition after falling from a second-storey balcony

Cape Town - A young girl – who according to ER24 is three years old but who police say is seven years old – is in critical condition after she fell from a second-storey balcony on to the windshield of a vehicle below at a block of flats in Voortrekker Road in Parow yesterday afternoon.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they had responded to a call at about 1.22pm and found Life Healthcare already in attendance. On assessment the girl was found to have several injuries and was in a severe condition.
“Medics treated the girl and provided her with advanced life-support interventions before she was transported to Tygerberg hospital for urgent care.
“The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.”
Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siya Monakali said as an organisation that has advocated for the rights of women and children for over 34 years, they were deeply concerned about the high prevalence of child abuse in society, particularly child negligence attributed to poor parental care.
“Crime statistics from January to March 2023 indicate that more than 245 murders of children took place in a 90-day period, further highlighting that our society is failing to protect the rights and dignity of children. Statistics also indicate that more than three children are murdered daily in South Africa.”
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that Parow police had opened an inquiry into an incident in which a seven-year-old child fell from a balcony in Voortrekker Road yesterday afternoon.
The child was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.