Young mom gunned down by unidentified suspects in Kalksteenfontein

Cape Town - Police have vowed to arrest the men who shot and killed a woman in Kalksteenfontein. Leché Anderson, 29, was walking on Hanekam Street on Thursday afternoon when she was shot by unidentified gunmen.

Her aunt, Gina Anderson, who lived with her, said the family did not know the reason for the attack. “I was at work when the incident took place. I received a call informing me she had been shot. “We cannot say why it happened. We are letting the police investigate the case.”

Anderson was a mother to a 5-year-old girl. “She was a single mom. She worked for herself and her daughter. Leche’ was a humble young woman. She was very kind,” Gina said. “Things have not been easy since she was taken from us. We are coping even though it’s difficult.

“This is really sad because she left her 5-year-old child.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspects were still at large. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday in Hanekam Street, Kalksteenfontein, where a 29-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“Bishop Lavis police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to her face. “The victim was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. A murder case was registered for investigation. “Gender-based violence is on top of the priority list of the SAPS and we will follow every avenue to bring the perpetrators to book.”