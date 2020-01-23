Youth to share their stories of surviving in violence-ridden Cape Flats









Peace Ambassadors after they graduated at a ceremony at Groenvlei High School in Hanover Park. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Fifty youth, known as Peace Ambassadors, from various Cape Flats communities will be documenting their personal experiences living in communities with high levels of violence - with the hope of having them published locally and distributed globally. Peace strategist Professor Brian Williams said ideally, the book would go to libraries, universities, colleges and bookshops across the world. “The idea of the book is really to give a voice to young people who are subjected to all kinds of violence and so they can tell their stories. It’s an abnormal situation. They can’t walk in the way that millions of other children can walk freely, they can’t play freely, they can’t worship freely,” said Williams. He said the abnormality of violence “has been so normalised that people try and function within those spaces of abnormality”. A two-day creative writing workshop - supported by Community Chest - was held last Friday and Saturday, and another will take place from tomorrow at Groenvlei High School.

Apart from having personal stories published, Williams said, there were numerous “positive value multipliers” within this project for the writers.

“It is also to build confidence in their hearts, minds and in their souls so that they know they can do it. Through this process and even through the story, you then open up the pathways of opportunity by virtue of them embarking on this journey.”

In the near future, mentors, called Peace Guardian Angels, would be assigned to each ambassador to track and guide these young writers along their cathartic journey.

“I don’t know of anywhere in the country where there is a collective of peace writers.”

“Writing is therapeutic in itself and writing has the ability to allow words to live forever. Once a book is published, it becomes immortalised.”

Despite coming from disadvantaged areas such as Atlantis, Mitchells Plain and Philippi and ranging from ages 14 to 35 years, stories from these writers would be embedded in a collective message of peace, hope and opportunity.

“I’ve always had a passion for writing, and when a friend of mine told me about the project, I immediately wanted to be involved,” said Peace Ambassador Fadlyn Doman, 27, from Strandfontein.

