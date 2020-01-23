Peace strategist Professor Brian Williams said ideally, the book would go to libraries, universities, colleges and bookshops across the world.
“The idea of the book is really to give a voice to young people who are subjected to all kinds of violence and so they can tell their stories. It’s an abnormal situation. They can’t walk in the way that millions of other children can walk freely, they can’t play freely, they can’t worship freely,” said Williams.
He said the abnormality of violence “has been so normalised that people try and function within those spaces of abnormality”.
A two-day creative writing workshop - supported by Community Chest - was held last Friday and Saturday, and another will take place from tomorrow at Groenvlei High School.