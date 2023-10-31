Zakariyah’s murder accused to remain behind bars as they prepare for bail bid

Cape Town - The men accused of killing Zakariyah Noble have appeared in court for bail information. Riyaan Matthews, 30, Keenan America, 21, and Chandler Harper, 22, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for the October 16 murder.

They informed the court that they wanted to apply for bail. Matthews and America previously denied being on the scene at the time of the shooting. Outlining the case, the State said: “On October 16 at 5.15pm, as people were returning from work, the three accused started shooting at people standing on the pavement. All three were shooting. A 6-year-old boy was shot in his chest. He died in hospital.

“Accused two (America) and three (Harper) were pointed out at the identity parade, while accused one sent someone else in his place. The eyewitness told the investigating officer that was not Matthews but was able to point out his home address.” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused charged with the murder of Zakariyah appeared in court on Monday. “The State intends to oppose their schedule 6 bail application. Their case has been postponed until November 10.”