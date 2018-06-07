This comes after the trade unionist was issued with legal papers by Zille’s lawyers instructing him to retract comments made about a company, Paper Video, owned by Zille’s son, Paul Maree.

Ehrenreich, in a letter dated May 28, said: “I have received the letter from your lawyers advising me to bow at your colonial throne, and apologise for questioning your official conduct.

“I will go to jail before I apologise for holding the governance system to account.”

Zille’s lawyer, John MacRobert, in his letter, dated May 8, said Ehrenreich, in a memorandum on a Cosatu letterhead dated September 27, 2017, stated: “In fact, we have seen that the premier has forced the Education Department to give her son laptops to run a programme that made the huge amounts of money from the provincial government. Zille and Zuma set their sons up in business.”

MacRobert said the words were also broadcast and published by Ehrenreich through a loudhailer to a large assembled throng and onlookers on the day of delivery.

He said Ehrenreich’s remarks (or part thereof) were subsequently reported and published on multiple media platforms and in social media. “These assertions are devoid of truth. Our client did not force the procurement of the tablets on the Western Cape Education Department or any other provincial department, and neither she nor her son received any payment arising out of the October 2014 matric maths revision workshops run by her son, a Centre of Science and Technology teacher in Khayelitsha at the time, free of charge.

“The correct facts pertaining to the workshops were made public by (Zille) at the time the allegations first arose, and were hence within your knowledge on the date of the defamation of our client sent out,” he said.

In response, Ehrenreich said Zille should come out and explain what was going on.

“You would do well to explain to the public just what is happening to the ventures your son is involved in government.

“Explain to the citizens of the Western Cape how you visit schools to check and coerce them into using Paper Video from your sons company.

“Tell them how you were stopped from using government money for the venture by your son and you then assisted in getting the Rooibos Foundation to pay for your son’s product,” he said.

Ehrenreich added that the DA was being exposed for the corruption and high-handed racist manner in which the party treated blacks in the province.

“You appear to be at the forefront of this attitude and conduct,” he said.

MacRobert said that if Ehrenreich failed or refused to take up the opportunity to apologise in writing to Zille and her son, Zille’s quantification of her damages would be adjusted accordingly.

In the interim, Zille’s rights were expressly reserved, he said.

