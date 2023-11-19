A line must be drawn on teenage decision-making

A couple of years ago our education experts, sex therapists and psychologists decided to make sex education the number one priority in the school curriculum. Starting in Grade 1 through to Grade 12. Fourteen years of sustained sex education in a country ravaged by sexual abuse, rape and gender-based violence. In their great wisdom they also allowed consensual sex between the ages of 12 and 16. The logic: “They’re going to do it anyway”. Remarkable reasoning!

This has resulted in thousands of young maidens falling pregnant (some as young as 10) and causing not only untold misery to the families, but a great financial burden to the state as well. Now there is great concern regarding underage drinking. Will the same logic as for sex education apply? Lobby groups are demanding that the legal age for drinking be increased to 21. This is not going to stop underage drinking. Now here’s the irony. Saapa (Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance) spokesperson Terri-Liza Fortein states: “The drinking age is currently 18 (but) we do not believe that the majority of 18-year-olds can make sound decisions. We need strict and harsh penalties.” Wow!

If 18-year-olds cannot make decisions, how can a 12-year-old make a decision regarding sex? This, when the brain is not yet fully developed. Perhaps the out of date “You may not …” could be reintroduced, or is this just too much to be asked of our spoilt and arrogant youth? A red line must be drawn somewhere. * John R. Germiston. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.