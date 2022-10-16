A love of reading can change society for the better

I know many of my articles involved being critical of the South African educational system. Being critical is a concern one has if the Education Department makes “uneducational” decisions which affect the lives of students, parents or teachers. However, I must state that the 39 years I spent in education framed an exciting, challenging and growing experience. One aspect of education which fascinated me was reading. I came across a saying – read the word to read the world!

We have been very fortunate to have the ANC-led government introduce compulsory education from Grades 1-9 or up to 15 years of age. Unfortunately, the introduction of Outcomes Based Education in 1998 stunted reading and writing in SA government schools. The sounding of words took a back seat and students had to recognise words. Teachers worth their salt and who understand how students learn a language continued with the tried and tested way of learning a language. Fortunately, OBE is no longer the educational philosophy applied in schools but generations of teachers were exposed to OBE. Teachers are responsible for teaching students to read and write. Many of us can recall teachers who did their best to create a love for reading in us. The high school I attended had a reading list for each Grade consisting of 40 books you were required to read and give a brief review of.

We were fortunate to have the great author Richard Rive as our matric English teacher. He exposed us to many African writers as well as American writer and poet Langston Hughes. A poem Hughes wrote inspired me: Hold fast to dreams For if dreams die Life is a broken-winged bird That cannot fly

Hold fast to dreams For when dreams go Life is a barren field Frozen with snow Very often school students are not introduced to writers of Science. Only the facts are given. A teacher of mine, Mr Fred Coker, would always refer us to the science authors who contributed to scientific literature.

Every year, he would write the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize on the blackboard and a summary of their work. His classroom was always stacked with Scientific American magazines. His favourite saying was “every biology lesson is also an English lesson”. At university, I was taught by Prof Cecil Leonard, a fantastic lecturer who made his lessons come alive. He was an expert on a particular species of lizards on Table Mountain. I believe that if all children can be taught to develop a love for reading, it’s the most potent way to change society for the better.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher's Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.