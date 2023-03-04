A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor, however we need safety checkpoints for sea vessels

This is an open letter to the owners, skippers, crews, Marine Coastal Management, Maritime Safety Authority SA and Marine Law Enforcement regarding the vital issue of safety and safety enforcement of fishing vessels – and that includes yachts, canoes and paddle skis, etc. Every sea-going vessel, whether for recreational or other boating activities, must comply with strict safety laws and rules which aim to ensure the safety of the crews and prevent the loss or damage of fishing recreational vessels.

To mention a few, the most important must be the seaworthiness of the vessel, the compulsory wearing of life jackets the compulsory working flare guns, and equipment, torches, ropes, maybe an extra two or more lifebuoys or two pumped up car tubes. What is vital is that the safety equipment is a bright colour so that it can be seen by those searching for you if, God forbid, you should go missing or land up in the sea. We have roadblocks and checkpoints on our public roads and at these, the traffic officers will detect and deal with unroadworthy vehicles, unlicensed vehicles or other defects in contravention of road regulations.

We should have the same checkpoints on an advocate basis at launching pads or harbours where officials can do checks on safety and seaworthiness compliance of vessels. A quote comes to mind, if one compares vehicle or vessel checks: “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” When I was operational commander at Table Bay Harbour, I had a quote in my office in Chinese and translated in English: A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.

* Keith Alfred Adolph Blake, Ottery. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus